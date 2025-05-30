Canadian Cannabis Firm Canopy Stock Falls After Q4 Earnings Fall Short: What's Next?

Canopy Growth Corp CGC reported on Thursday fourth-quarter 2025 sales of CA$65 million ($45.75 million), down from CA$72.8 million a year ago. The stock has fallen by 21% since the report.

Net revenue in the quarter decreased 11% year over year, primarily due to decreased net revenue in international markets for cannabis and Storz & Bickel, offset by higher Canadian cannabis net revenue.

Consolidated gross margin decreased by 500 basis points to 16% in the fourth quarter of 2025. Adjusted gross margin decreased by 200 basis points year-over-year to 19%.

Operating loss from continuing operations was CA$18 million in the fourth quarter, full-year 2025, representing an improvement of 83% compared to the fourth-quarter, full year 2024, primarily driven by a reduction in operating expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA loss reached CA$9 million, representing a 39% improvement year-over-year, driven primarily by the realized benefit of the company's cost savings program.

Canada cannabis net revenue was CA$40 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, representing an approximately 4% year-over-year increase driven by an increase in medical cannabis net revenue, partially offset by a decline in adult-use cannabis net revenue.

Canada medical cannabis net revenue in the fourth-quarter, full year 2025 increased 13% year over year, driven primarily by an increase in the average size of medical cannabis orders placed by Canadian customers.

Canada adult-use cannabis net revenue declined by 3%, driven primarily by lower flower and pre-roll sales partially offset by growth in sales of infused pre-rolls.

International markets’ cannabis net revenue was CA$8 million, down 35%, primarily due to declines in Poland medical cannabis sales caused by regulatory changes that negatively impacted the overall medical cannabis market in Poland, declines in Australia medical cannabis sales and a transition of the U.S. CBD business to Canopy USA.

Storz & Bickel delivered net revenue of $17 million, down 23%, driven by softer consumer demand for all devices and revenue generated in the first full quarter of Venty sales in fourth-quarter, full year 2024.

Canopy Growth FY2026 Priorities and Outlook:

Global Medical Cannabis Business Set for Long-Term Growth: Canopy has combined its medical cannabis operations in Canada, Germany, Poland and Australia into one global unit. The focus will remain on expanding EU-GMP-certified supply and strengthening distribution through medical channels.

Canopy has combined its medical cannabis operations in Canada, Germany, Poland and Australia into one global unit. The focus will remain on expanding EU-GMP-certified supply and strengthening distribution through medical channels. Sharpening Focus in Canada's Recreational Market: In the Canadian adult-use market, Canopy is prioritizing product types and regions with the most growth potential — especially pre-rolls, vapes, and high-THC flowers. By narrowing the product range, Canopy aims to better meet consumer demand, improve execution, and boost profitability.

In the Canadian adult-use market, Canopy is prioritizing product types and regions with the most growth potential — especially pre-rolls, vapes, and high-THC flowers. By narrowing the product range, Canopy aims to better meet consumer demand, improve execution, and boost profitability. Global Operations to Support Business Goals: A new global operations team has been created to oversee cannabis production beyond Canada to improve how resources are used, streamline supply chains, and ensure supply matches demand in key markets.

A new global operations team has been created to oversee cannabis production beyond Canada to improve how resources are used, streamline supply chains, and ensure supply matches demand in key markets. Storz & Bickel Focused on Innovation and Efficiency: Storz & Bickel remains a key part of Canopy's strategy. In FY2026, the company aims to improve profit margins through better production and sourcing and plans to launch a new vaporizer later this year to attract more customers.

Storz & Bickel remains a key part of Canopy's strategy. In FY2026, the company aims to improve profit margins through better production and sourcing and plans to launch a new vaporizer later this year to attract more customers. Cutting Costs to Boost Profitability: Canopy reviewed its spending and found ways to cut at least CA$20 million in annual costs over the next 12 to 18 months.

CGC Price Action: Canopy Growth stock is down 21.78% at $1.34 at publication on Friday.

