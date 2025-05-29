May 29, 2025 9:39 PM 1 min read

Canopy Growth Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Canopy Growth Corporation CGC will release its fourth-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Friday, May 30.

Analysts expect the Smiths Falls, Canada-based company to report a quarterly loss at 20 cents per share. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Canopy Growth projects to report quarterly revenue at $71.83 million.

On April 1, the company announced that it strengthened its balance sheet with early prepayment of its senior secured term loan. Canopy said it made an optional early prepayment of $100 million under its senior secured term loan. The prepayment results in interest expense savings of approximately $13 million on an annualized basis.

Canopy Growth shares fell 3.4% to close at $1.71 on Thursday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

  • Zuanic & Associates analyst Pablo Zuanic initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating on March 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 50%.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $3 to $2 on July 9, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Considering buying CGC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

Overview
