Bamboo Works provides news on Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong and the United States, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Our founding team has more than a century of experience in Chinese and global media and capital mark...
Boqii Delists, Ends Three-Year &#39;Ruff&#39; Ride On NYSE
Boqii Delists, Ends Three-Year 'Ruff' Ride On NYSE
Key Takeaways: Boqii is delisting from the New York Stock Exchange and moving its shares to the smaller, more thinly traded NYSE American Boqii’s prospects look uncertain as China’s economy slows By Doug Young
Freight Giant Lalatech Takes On IPO Delivery Challenge
Freight Giant Lalatech Takes On IPO Delivery Challenge
Key Takeaways: Lalatech, which operates the logistics and delivery platform Huolala, shrank its loss last year and posted an adjusted profit of $150 million in the first half of this year But the struggling Hong Kong market may put a dampener on the company’s IPO, as shares in archrival Gogox have lost 96% of their value
Guirenniao Trades In Fading Sports Brand For Grains
Guirenniao Trades In Fading Sports Brand For Grains
Key Takeaways: Guirenniao will wind down its sportswear business and focus on grain trading in the future  The company’s grain business accounted for more than half of its revenue in the first half of this year By Lau Chi Hang
Take Four: Nicefilm Rides Entertainment Rebound To New Listing Attempt
Take Four: Nicefilm Rides Entertainment Rebound To New Listing Attempt
Key Takeaways: Nicefilm has applied a fourth time to list in Hong Kong, reporting its 2022 profit jumped by 2.5 times, mainly due to strong IP sales  The entertainment company’s profit has been volatile in the past few years due to the hit-and-miss nature of the filmed entertainment business By Emily Chan
MedBot Seeks Commercial Edge With Dual-Use Surgical Robot
MedBot Seeks Commercial Edge With Dual-Use Surgical Robot
Key Takeaways: Even with its latest product, MicroPort MedBot faces intensifying competition in the field of medical automation from dominant imports and rival Chinese devices
Why Investors Are Waiting To Check Into GreenTree Hospitality
Why Investors Are Waiting To Check Into GreenTree Hospitality
Key Takeaways: •      GreenTree Hospitality’s revenue grew 12.1% in the first half of this year, as it returned to profitability •      Despite closing 64 restaurants, that recently acquired part of its business lost 14.1 million yuan in the first six months of 2023
EHang Lands Battery Supplier Stake As Its Self-Flying Vehicles Near Takeoff
EHang Lands Battery Supplier Stake As Its Self-Flying Vehicles Near Takeoff
Key Takeaways: EHang has made a strategic investment in lithium battery maker Shenzhen Inx Technology, though it declined to provide financial details The deal comes after the autonomous aerial vehicle maker completed all compliance tests for its flagship model, putting it closer to commercialization By Warren Yang
Unpaid Debts, Fleeing Directors Leave Sino-Ocean Group In Dire Straits
Unpaid Debts, Fleeing Directors Leave Sino-Ocean Group In Dire Straits
Key Takeaways: Sino-Ocean Group’s interim loss this year ballooned to nearly 18.4 billion yuan, a 16-fold increase from a year earlier The developer is also sitting on 91.9 billion yuan in short- and long-term borrowings, with a net debt ratio of 326%. By Lau Chi Hang
Sputtering WM Motor Hopes For Recharge From New U.S. Listing With Kaixin
Sputtering WM Motor Hopes For Recharge From New U.S. Listing With Kaixin
Key Takeaways: Kaixin Auto aims to become a new energy vehicle maker with its acquisition of WM Motor and another NEV maker, even as the industry heads toward consolidation
Tuhu Car IPO Gets Off To Slow Start Despite Star Power
Tuhu Car IPO Gets Off To Slow Start Despite Star Power
Key Takeaways: Tuhu has been backed by five established investors including Tencent, Leapmotor and Gotion High-Tech in its public offering starting last Friday The company posted an adjusted profit for the first time in its latest half-year earnings but its Hong Kong shares got a lukewarm response from the public By A. Au
LightInTheBox Outpaces e-Commerce Rivals On Low-End Product Focus, Geographic Diversity
LightInTheBox Outpaces e-Commerce Rivals On Low-End Product Focus, Geographic Diversity
Key Takeaways: LightInTheBox‘s revenue rose 45% in the second quarter, but it forecast the growth rate would slow in the current quarter due to ‘macroeconomic turbulence’ The company is better positioned than its peers due to its more global sales footprint and its focus on cheaper apparel for cost-conscious buyers
RemeGen Hopes For Pain Relief From Expanded Drug Uses
RemeGen Hopes For Pain Relief From Expanded Drug Uses
Key Takeaways: RemeGen’s sales expenses reached around 83% of sales income in the first half of the year and the company has flagged up a need for more spending The pharma firm has applied to have the use of its autoimmune drug broadened to include arthritis treatment, triggering a 17.7% share price rally within a week 
Wantian Cultivates Big-Name Backers With Green Story
Wantian Cultivates Big-Name Backers With Green Story
Key Takeaways: Food distributor China Wantian has attracted two major funds and a local real estate magnate to its plans to become a major food distributor The company is expanding beyond its original Hong Kong base to supply healthy foods and related services in the larger Greater Bay Area 
Appotronics Powers Up For Drive Into Smartcars
Appotronics Powers Up For Drive Into Smartcars
Key Takeaways: Display laser maker Appotronics sees big potential in the smartcar business, which is now negligible but could account for a significant portion of its sales in 2024
Estrella Immunopharma Nears Completion Of SPAC Listing
Estrella Immunopharma Nears Completion Of SPAC Listing
Key Takeaways: Estrella Immunopharma is nearing completion of its New York listing using a SPAC backed by China’s UP Fintech The cancer therapy developer was only founded last year, but thinks it can start generating revenue as soon as 2025 using proprietary technology from its founder By Doug Young
Fourth Paradigm Rides AI Wave To IPO, But Faces Choppy Waters
Fourth Paradigm Rides AI Wave To IPO, But Faces Choppy Waters
Key Takeaways: Fourth Paradigm’s IPO application has been accepted by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, as it targets up to HK$1.15 billion in fundraising The AI company lost 291 million yuan on 644 million yuan in revenue in this year’s first quarter By Lau Chi Hang
Sputtering WM Motor Changes Lanes With New U.S. Listing Plan
Sputtering WM Motor Changes Lanes With New U.S. Listing Plan
Key Takeaways： WM Motor could list in New York through a newly announced tie-up with Kaixin Auto, even though it suspended production and sales this year  The automaker’s annual sales last year dropped significantly to just 30,000 units  By Edith Au
Yum China Plans Post-Pandemic Binge With Major Expansion
Yum China Plans Post-Pandemic Binge With Major Expansion
Key Takeaways: Yum China plans to expand its footprint in China to 20,000 stores by 2026, as it returns to growth mode after post-pandemic normalizing The ambitious plan by the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in China could face headwinds from growing consumer caution as the nation’s economy slows
Fenbi Scores Earnings Success From Civil Service Exam Boom
Fenbi Scores Earnings Success From Civil Service Exam Boom
Key Takeaways: Fenbi performed well across its three major businesses in the first half, with gross margin on classroom-based tutoring jumping 10 percentage points to 46.3% Going forward, the company plans to invest in upgrading its AI technology By Molly Wen
Kingdee Transition Still Ongoing As Cloud Unit Casts Shadow On Profits
Kingdee Transition Still Ongoing As Cloud Unit Casts Shadow On Profits
Key Takeaways: Kingdee’s revenue rose 17% in the first half of the year, as its net loss narrowed but still remained substantial The software developer is transitioning swiftly into a provider of cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) products, while its legacy ERP business is dwindling By Edith Terry

