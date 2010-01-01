Tanvir Zafar

Benzinga Contributor

Opportunities Like GameStop And AMC Are Still Around. Here's How To Find Them
In the investing world, the truth is that most players really only have to get things right a few times. Time-tested rules apply to investing and trading, and one of those laws is that being informed will always save you a great deal of time and effort.
How The Quest For Data Efficiency Could Transform The Tech Landscape
It’s a common saying that data is king in our current tech landscape. And whether you believe it or not, this is actually the truth.
Are DEXs Truly More Secure Than Centralized Exchanges? Debunking The Myth
The past year has been quite an eye-opener for the global cryptocurrency market. Investors have faced one of the most dramatic downturns in crypto history, with coin prices plummeting due to pressure from traditional markets and economic headwinds.
Despite 2023's Crypto Market Recovery, CEXs Keep Their Spot Trading Volumes From Falling
It has been quite an interesting year for the global crypto market. After enduring one of its most challenging years in 2022, crypto has been looking to make a significant comeback this year, and things appear to be starting off on the right foot.
With So Much of The World Still Unbanked, How Do We Move Forward With Cross-Border Payments?
Much has been said about the state of cross-border payments and remittances in today’s financial landscape.
Crypto Is Becoming More Correlated With Forex Trends. Here's How To Benefit From The Downturn
It has been a relatively challenging past few months for the cryptocurrency industry. After over a year of mostly bullish movements where investors continued to cash checks and smile to the bank, coin prices have essentially tumbled and gains have been wiped out.
How NFTs Could Solve Music Royalties Disputes
The music industry is among the largest and influential industries globally. In 2020, the music industry generated over $23.1 billion in revenues for music produced.
How To Design An NFT For Your Real Estate Project
The hype surrounding non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has been nothing but impressive. For over a year now, everyone has been looking to either mint an NFT or at least get their hands on one.
Why VC Investments are Not About Startups Anymore
If you’ve watched "Pirates of Silicon Valley'' or “The Social Network,” you might remember a common message: any innovation or big company starts small. A deeper analysis of the movies reveals the distorted image of an innovative company among investors.
How The Fed's Interest Rate Hike Affects Crypto
This week has been quite the rough one for the cryptocurrency market. After enduring several days of consistently falling prices last week, we saw Monday come with even more bad news as coin prices took further tumbles.
Venture Capitalists And The Role In The Web3 Evolution
Technology rules the world today. The most valuable companies in the world are those that can harness the power of their technology and become more resolute over time. So, even if you’re not a native tech company, it will be virtually impossible for you to make headway in today’s world if you don’t have a tech function in your business model.
Crypto or Stock: Where Should You Invest in 2022?
Cryptocurrencies have been around since 2009, but it was not until the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic that they started garnering mainstream attention. In the last few years, the total value of crypto assets has grown to more than $2 trillion.
How To Bring A Product To IDO?
Over the past few years, the ICO procedure has finally lost popularity among investors. In 2022, any self-respecting project seeks to enter the IDO to attract the necessary investments and declare itself to the world. IDO has also become a popular way to attract investment due to the minimum requirements for investors and developers.
How GameFi Can Avoid The Crypto Awareness Problem
Slowly and steadily, the world is moving to appreciate the beauty of GameFi. Thanks to the increased adoption of blockchain technology and the desire for people to play games and earn money, we're seeing a significant resurgence in the popularity of GameFi platforms everywhere.
Crypto-Friendly Banks Are Coming, But Do They Have Real Solutions?
PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), MasterCard (NYSE: MA), Unionbank – all these major players have already announced cryptocurrency products.
10 Blockchain Entrepreneurs To Follow In 2022
The Cryptocurrency and Blockchain market is still evolving rapidly and the main trendsetters in this sector are young and progressive entrepreneurs. We have compiled a list of blockchain entrepreneurs to follow in 2022.
The NFT Craze: More than Digital Assets or Just a Phase?
Non-fungible tokens are technological advancements that are changing the digital world.  These tokens initially run on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) bl
Crypto Market Plunges In Early 2022, Should Investors Look Towards Gold?
Since early November, the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) price meltdown has already wiped off more than $1 trillion in market value. According to Coin Metrics data, Bitcoin went below $34,000 yesterday morning and is now trading around $36,900.
In the War Between Crypto Companies And Regulators, Everyone Loses
Order has been restored after the latest clash between the American Securities and Exchange Committee (SEC) and Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the USA.
Understanding Why NFTs Blew Up in 2021: Trend and Break Points
If there is anything that the broader crypto community can seemingly agree on, it’s that 2021 has been the year of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). These tokens became a wildly popular hit this year, with billions of dollars worth of NFTs moving between owners.