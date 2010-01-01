Newsworthy

About
Created by the founder of PRWeb, Newsworthy.ai combines traditional newswire distribution features with influencer marketing, blockchain, and AI to increase the visibility, engagement, and promotion of press releases.
candidate.fyi Offers SaaS Solution Designed to Transform the Candidate Experience
New York, NY (Newsworthy.ai) Thursday Oct 5, 2023 @ 8:00 AM Pacific — When an interview process doesn't go smoothly or live up to par – it's not just bad for candidates, it's bad for companies too. To help
BEK TV Chosen Best of Best for Third Consecutive Year, Outshining Major Networks
Bismarck, ND (Newsworthy.ai) Friday Sep 29, 2023 @ 3:00 PM Central — BEK TV has once again solidified its standing as a pillar of the broadcasting community by clinching its third consecutive recognition as "Best
Nutritional Health Supplements Alert: Brain and Digestive Heath Company BIOptimizers Gains Second Consecutive Inc. 5000 Ranking
Reno, NV (Newsworthy.ai) Friday Sep 29, 2023 @ 7:00 AM Central — Brain, digestive, and sleep health performance relies on a proven formula. So too does hyper-growth business success. NextGen Supplement Company
Putting People before Profits in In-Home Care for North Austin Seniors
Round Rock, TX (Newsworthy.ai) Tuesday Sep 26, 2023 @ 8:30 AM Central — Stacey and Bryan Eisenberg are proud to announce the opening of their senior home care agency on October 1st, 2023. Their agency is serving
RChilli to Exhibit at HR Tech Conference 2023 in Las Vegas
San Ramon, CA (Newsworthy.ai) Monday Sep 25, 2023 @ 7:00 AM Pacific — RChilli is excited to announce its participation in the prestigious HR Tech Conference in Las Vegas. Scheduled to take place from October 10-13
Modish.ai: Officially Launching on iOS September 22, 2023—A Paradigm Shift in Real Estate and Design
Las Vegas, NV (Newsworthy.ai) Friday Sep 22, 2023 @ 1:30 PM Pacific — Modish.ai is thrilled to announce its official iOS launch today. Even before today's grand unveiling, this cutting-edge app secured a notable
&#34;My Hometown&#34; Features ND Communities and Beyond on &#34;Ladies of Another View&#34;
Bismarck, ND (Newsworthy.ai) Friday Sep 22, 2023 @ 12:10 PM Central — The beloved local TV show, "Ladies of Another View," is diving deep into the heart of North Dakota and its adjacent regions with its feature
RChilli Joins Forces with Witbor to Revolutionize Oracle Recruitment
San Ramon, CA (Newsworthy.ai) Thursday Sep 21, 2023 @ 10:10 AM Pacific — RChilli, a member of the Oracle Partner Network (OPN) and committed to delivering advanced parsing solutions to Oracle users, is delighted to
RChilli Collaborates with LightIdea to Transform Oracle Recruitment
San Ramon, CA (Newsworthy.ai) Wednesday Sep 20, 2023 @ 3:00 PM Pacific — RChilli, an Oracle Partner Network (OPN) member, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with LightIdea, a prominent player in
RChilli Partners with Emicon Global to Revolutionize Oracle Client Recruitment
San Ramon, CA (Newsworthy.ai) Tuesday Sep 19, 2023 @ 2:00 PM Pacific — RChilli is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Emicon Global, a renowned Oracle consulting firm, aiming to transform
RChilli Partners with Epicenter to Revolutionize Oracle Recruiting Processes
San Ramon, CA (Newsworthy.ai) Tuesday Sep 19, 2023 @ 11:50 AM Pacific — RChilli, a leading provider of AI-powered recruitment solutions, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Epicenter, the leading
RChilli Partners with QC Consulting Group to Revolutionize Oracle Recruitment
San Ramon, CA (Newsworthy.ai) Monday Sep 18, 2023 @ 3:45 PM Pacific — RChilli, a member of the Oracle Partner Network (OPN), is excited to announce its strategic partnership with QC Consulting Group, which provides
RChilli Is Now HIPAA Compliant
San Ramon, CA (Newsworthy.ai) Monday Sep 18, 2023 @ 11:00 AM Pacific — RChilli Inc., the trusted partner for parsing, matching, and data enrichment, is proud to announce its recent achievement of getting HIPAA
BEK TV Presents &#34;Man in America&#34; - An Unfiltered Take on America&#39;s Pressing Challenges
Bismarck, ND (Newsworthy.ai) Friday Sep 15, 2023 @ 3:15 PM Pacific — BEK TV, renowned for pioneering insightful television, proudly introduces its newest show, "Man in America", hosted by Seth Holehouse. The
RChilli Joins Forces with Redefine HR to Elevate Oracle Recruitment Processes
San Ramon, CA, USA (Newsworthy.ai) Friday Sep 15, 2023 @ 10:30 AM Pacific — RChilli, a renowned global provider of advanced AI-driven HR technology solutions, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with
Illuminée Inc. Collaborates with Louis Poulsen to Showcase the Pale Rose Collection
Santa Cruz, CA (Newsworthy.ai) Thursday Sep 14, 2023 @ 10:10 AM Pacific — Illuminée Studio is proud to announce its selection as Northern California's sole distributor for Pale Rose lighting collection by Louis
Talent Board Announces Winners of 2023 Global Candidate Experience Awards
San Francisco, CA (Newsworthy.ai) Thursday Sep 14, 2023 @ 9:00 AM Pacific — SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2023 -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the promotion and benchmark research of a quality
&#34;Meat Cute&#34;: A Rom-Com Like No Other Seeks Public Support in Crowdfunding Campaign
Provo, UT (Newsworthy.ai) Wednesday Sep 13, 2023 @ 8:45 AM Central — A chilling chance encounter between two individuals with macabre intentions takes the audience on a darkly comedic journey in "Meat Cute," a
Applauz Debuts Exciting New Release After Two Years of R&amp;D
Montreal, Quebec, Canada (Newsworthy.ai) Wednesday Sep 13, 2023 @ 7:00 AM Eastern — Applauz, a globally recognized, award-winning employee engagement platform, is proud to announce the launch of its latest version,
Hey Pumpkin Coffee Co. Invites You to Sip &amp; Feel Empowered with Every Brew-tiful Cup
Fort Myers, FL (Newsworthy.ai) Monday Sep 11, 2023 @ 1:30 PM Eastern — Hey Pumpkin Coffee Co., the newest sensation in the coffee industry, is thrilled to announce its grand venture that promises to turn every sip

