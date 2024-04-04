New Solana-Based Cat Meme Token 'Book Of Meow' Surges To $9M In Volume Just Few Hours After Trading

Loading... Loading...

A meme cryptocurrency on Solana SOL/USD called Book of Meow, which shares a similar name to Book of Memes BOM/USD is up 300% hours after trading, achieving a market capitalization that topped $9 million.

What Happened: The team behind BOMEOW calls the meme token "the purr-fect variation of different mews across the entire meow-niverse. This book is a treasure trove of feline magic, guaranteed to bring joy and wealth to its lucky paw-sessors!"

It is worth noting that cat tokens are now rallying, one being MEOW, which was up 14,000% on Wednesday alone.

Data from Dexscreener shows BOMEOW’s performance, highlighting a trading volume surging to $1.1 million, with existing liquidity of $3.3 million. The meme cryptocurrency’s price currently stands at $0.01283 or 0.00007015 SOL.

Why It Matters: Even as Bitcoin BTC/USD faced a downturn, falling below $67,000 levels, which had significant knock-on effects in liquidating many positions, these animal-themed tokens—particularly cat-related ones—have held investors’ attention.

Several other cat-themed tokens are thriving like Cat in a Dog’s World (MEW), Popcat and Wen posting average gains of 6%. The interest and investment seem to be shifting towards others like Mog Coin, Real Smurf Cat and Ansem's Cat, which are currently leading the charge in this niche sector.

