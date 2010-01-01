Martin Pantovic

Martin Pantovic

Benzinga Staff Writer

You Can Be Part Of An AI-Powered Transformation Of The Email Marketing Space At 56 Cents Per Share
You Can Be Part Of An AI-Powered Transformation Of The Email Marketing Space At 56 Cents Per Share
If you've ever been a part of a marketing brainstorming session, you know that each new page on the road to the Buy button kills conversions. People like to get everything done in one place without opening a new tab. The more hoops they have to jump through, the less likely they are to buy.  
This $6-Per-Share Cancer Research Startup Discovered An Oddly Simple Solution To Solid Tumors, Achieving A 100% Remission Rate
This $6-Per-Share Cancer Research Startup Discovered An Oddly Simple Solution To Solid Tumors, Achieving A 100% Remission Rate
3 High-Yield Investments To Boost Your Portfolio&#39;s Income
3 High-Yield Investments To Boost Your Portfolio's Income
Want to jump straight to the option with the highest potential yield? Check out BAM Capital's Fund IV (accredited investors only)
Sponsored
One CRE Sector Saw A 288% Spike In Occupancy Over The Last 10 Years. Here&#39;s The Easiest Way To Invest In It
One CRE Sector Saw A 288% Spike In Occupancy Over The Last 10 Years. Here's The Easiest Way To Invest In It
The mention of commercial real estate evokes images of offices and strip malls, but in reality, it encompasses a far wider array of real estate sectors.  Office space makes up around 20% of all commercial real estate, and it’s experiencing a sharp decline in demand since pandemic lockdowns.
Sponsored
This Is How Hedge Funds Intend To Snatch Pre-IPO Shares Of Future AI Unicorns Before You Can
This Is How Hedge Funds Intend To Snatch Pre-IPO Shares Of Future AI Unicorns Before You Can
Artificial intelligence (AI) can write comprehensible emails and pass bar exams — abilities that seemed like a distant sci-fi future as little as two years ago. 
What Justifies The $110.5 Million Price Tag For This Painting?
What Justifies The $110.5 Million Price Tag For This Painting?
An untitled Jean-Michel Basquiat painting sold for $110.5 million. (Photo courtesy of Masterworks)
Tap Into This $229.4 Billion Asset Class With $25
Tap Into This $229.4 Billion Asset Class With $25
The fine wine and spirits industry was valued at around $229.4 billion in 2021. To put that into perspective, the entire Hollywood film industry is worth about $91 billion. 
Online Brokerages Make Ungodly Amounts By Selling Your Data
Online Brokerages Make Ungodly Amounts By Selling Your Data
Fees imposed by online trading platforms are only an additional stream of income for them. The data they collect is their golden goose. Their real clients are market makers and multi-billion dollar brokerages who use it as a crystal ball.
Sponsored
Elon Musk Is Bullish On Austin. Here&#39;s How To Invest In The City&#39;s Growth Before He Floods It With New Tech Workers
Elon Musk Is Bullish On Austin. Here's How To Invest In The City's Growth Before He Floods It With New Tech Workers
Austin, Texas, is getting eccentric, and new ways of profiting from its boom are opening up.
Sponsored
Elon Musk Believes In Miami&#39;s Future, Here&#39;s How To Invest In Its Growth Today
Elon Musk Believes In Miami's Future, Here's How To Invest In Its Growth Today
Miami has been growing at an astonishing pace, making it deserving of its own Cityfund. The buzz around Florida's premier economic hub is amplified by the remarks of the renowned CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Motors. When a Texan Twitter user inquired about where to relocate, Elon Musk had an opinion:
Sponsored
The Sobering Reality Of Wine Investing: How Much 5% Into The Right Wine Can Return
The Sobering Reality Of Wine Investing: How Much 5% Into The Right Wine Can Return
Many people perceive wine investing as more of a hobby for the ultra-wealthy than a legitimate investment vehicle. In reality, premium liquor has found itself as one of the most consistently profitable asset classes — on par with commodities and real estate. Nothing exemplifies this better than portfolio comparisons. 
Sponsored
Bezos-Backed Startup Lets You Become A Landlord With $100
Bezos-Backed Startup Lets You Become A Landlord With $100
With over $104 million in funded properties and Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos’s trust behind it, it’s worth taking a closer look at the disruption caused by Arrived Homes, a company that lets users buy shares of America’s top properties for as little as
Sponsored
This Former Google Engineer Built A Platform That Lets You Buy Shares Of Single-Family Rentals With The Click Of A Button
This Former Google Engineer Built A Platform That Lets You Buy Shares Of Single-Family Rentals With The Click Of A Button
For decades, owning rentals has been one of the most reliable ways to earn passive income. But with all the legal responsibility, tax filings and 3 a.m. calls to fix the plumbing, it’s questionable how “passive” that income really is in the modern age.
Sponsored
How Banksy Could Save Your Portfolio From A Disaster
How Banksy Could Save Your Portfolio From A Disaster
Banksy has the power to turn random wall owners into millionaires in a matter of minutes. Through his provocative anti-establishment commentary and a shroud of mystery surrounding him, Banksy has become one of the most sought-after living artists. As his popularity grew, so did the price tag of his work.
Here&#39;s How Much You Would&#39;ve Made If You Bought This Picasso Sketch 7 Years Ago
Here's How Much You Would've Made If You Bought This Picasso Sketch 7 Years Ago
Picasso’s powerful reconceptualization of artistic expression continues to baffle the world so much that the owner of this fairly simple sketch received a ‘generational wealth’ kind of return in just seven years.
Blackstone Bet $13 Billion On The Impending Student Housing Price Surge. These Investors Are Doing The Same With $500
Blackstone Bet $13 Billion On The Impending Student Housing Price Surge. These Investors Are Doing The Same With $500
Student housing spikes in value in times of recession as fewer families can afford to rent whole units for their students. The recent economic turmoil is no different. 
Sponsored
How To Invest In Real Estate With $100
How To Invest In Real Estate With $100
Adding real estate to your portfolio used to be a tedious process that drained massive amounts of time and money. Luckily, recent innovations in the real estate investment sphere have brought both down to a minimum. Ten minutes and $100 is all it takes to secure a stream of passive income from America’s most promising real estate. Here’s how:
Sponsored

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved