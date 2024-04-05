Russell Newcombe Dies - Legacy Of UK's Longtime Harm Reduction Advocate, Committed Drug Researcher

Loading... Loading...

April 4, a sad day for the drug research and harm reduction advocate communities worldwide with news of Russell Newcombe’s passing.

A prominent figure in the field of harm reduction, the English psychologist and researcher played an active role in informing and advocating for harm reduction strategies on a global scale.

Researcher, lecturer, trainer and consultant on drug use and drug policy for some 40 years at various institutions and organizations across the globe, his main areas of interest included the psychosocial effects of drugs, reduction of drug-related risks and harms, discrimination against people drug user, scientific evaluation of drug strategies and drug services and novel psychoactive substances.

Upon the news, colleagues and friends paid homage to Newcombe who "had near-endless knowledge about drug systems, classifications and an understanding of British harm reduction history that was astounding" posted Talking Drugs, a UK nonprofit he’d collaborated with over the years.

Newcombe's contributions to harm reduction have had a lasting impact on communities around the globe, helping shape policies and practices toward improving the lives of those struggling with substance abuse.

"The movement for harm reduction started small, as a collaboration between people who use drugs and health officials in Europe, where pragmatism about drugs was less politically risky. (…) In Liverpool, England, in 1986, injectors and officials also came together to start needle exchanges and provide pharmaceutical heroin as a way to minimize risks from street drugs,” wrote Maia Szalavitz for The New York Times. “To describe their philosophy, Russell Newcombe, a psychologist and drug user, labeled it ‘harm reduction’ in 1987. The approach was quickly adopted by Margaret Thatcher's Conservative government. Consequently, Britain never saw the widespread H.I.V. infections among drug users that the United States did."

His work was highly respected and admired in the field and he was a mentor to many. His legacy will surely continue to inspire new generations of harm reduction advocates.

Photo on Academia.