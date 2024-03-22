VA Calls For Amending Medical Marijuana Bill, Rejects Psychedelics Proposal

Loading... Loading...

The House Veterans' Affairs Health subcommittee discussed several bills this week, including two measures concerning medical marijuana and psychedelics for veterans and heard testimony from veterans service organizations advocating for the reforms.

The Veterans Cannabis Analysis, Research and Effectiveness (CARE) Act called on the Veterans Administration (VA) to conduct and support research relating to the efficacy and safety of "forms of cannabis" -plants and extracts, different varieties of cannabis with different THC and CBD concentrations and different delivery methods- for chronic pain, PTSD and "other conditions the Secretary determines appropriate."

The department would have to submit a research plan to VA committees in both chambers and make requests to support the studies; following enactment, it would have to send annual reports on progress for the following five years.

Join us for the latest updates and conversations on cannabis regulations and related discussions at our upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference!

As reported by Marijuana Moment, the VA's Ajit Pai said that the department supports the bill "if amended, and subject to the availability of appropriations."

As drafted, Pai said the bill is "too prescriptive in its design," as it relates to the study of whole-plant cannabis products with THC concentrations that have "undetermined therapeutic benefit or harmful effects."

Instead, the department recommended "extensive amendments" to the bill -some outlined, like inter-agency coordination for planning the studies and others that Pai said the VA would be "happy to provide"- toward ensuring "scientifically and clinically valid" results.

On the psychedelics front, a proposal would have the VA notify Congress should any psychedelics be added to its covered prescription drugs formulary within 180 days following their approval by the FDA, including "the determination of the Secretary whether to include such drug in the formulary of the Department" and "the justification of the Secretary for such determination."

In testimony, the VA said it opposes the "unnecessary" psychedelics measure, stating that the department "already has processes in place where formulary decisions regarding inclusion or exclusion of a drug are released publicly" and that "the bill would include additional administrative burden without any increase in transparency or accountability."

The department further stated its concerns about the precedent this could set. "Further reporting would only delay actions that would improve Veterans' access to new drugs and treatments. VA makes decisions regarding which drugs to include in the formulary in consideration of the best clinical outcomes of Veterans; if the FDA approves any psychedelic drugs, VA will review these drugs using the same process as any other drug or medication."

Although the VA recognizes these are still hypothetical -as no psychedelic drugs have been approved by FDA yet,- it assured it is developing plans to respond in the event such drugs are approved. "All drugs that are approved by the FDA are available to Veterans with clinical need, regardless of whether the drug is available on the formulary."

Hosted at the Diplomat Beach Resort April 16- 17, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference promises strong networking opportunities, as well as the chance to gain invaluable insights and foster growth in the cannabis industry. Renowned for its cutting-edge discussions and profound impact on the future of cannabis, this conference stands as the premier event of the year for industry professionals. Get your tickets now on bzcannabis.com – Prices will increase very soon!

Photo courtesy of Unsplash.