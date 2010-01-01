Capital Link

Pyxis Tankers – Continued Focus On Shareholder Returns With Diversification Into The Dry Bulk Sector
Capital Link President Nicolas Bornozis recently hosted an interview with Mr. Eddie Valentis, Chairman & CEO of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS).
Navigator Holdings - LPG Sector Outlook – Favorable Supply And Demand Fundamentals
In a recent episode of Capital Link’s Deep Dive Podcast Series, Ben Nolan, Managing Director of Research at Stifel, interviewed Mads Peter Zacho, CEO of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NVGS).
Star Bulk Carriers Update: Staying The Course While Focusing On Longer Term Sector Fundamentals
Capital Link President Nicolas Bornozis hosted an interview with Mr. Hamish Norton, President of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) on August 8, 2023.
Global Ship Lease – Focusing On Shareholder Returns – Shielded From Short Term Market Volatility
Capital Link President Nicolas Bornozis hosted an interview on August 8, 2023 with members of the senior management team of Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL), Mr. Ian Webber, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Thomas Lister, Chief Commercial Officer & Head of ESG, and Mr. Tassos Psaropoulos, Chief Financial Officer.
Scorpio Tankers – Positioning For Further Product Tanker Growth And Corporate Strategy
Capital Link’s President Nicolas Bornozis interviewed Mr. Robert Bugbee, President of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG), as part of Capital Link’s “Trending News Podcast Series,” on August 3, 2023.
Safe Bulkers – Focusing Of Fleet Investments While Positioning For Dry Bulk Sector Rebound
Capital Link President Nicolas Bornozis hosted an interview with Dr. Loukas Barmparis, President of Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) on August 1, 2023.
Scorpio Tankers Business &amp; Capital Allocation Strategy - Riding The Positive Product Tanker Sector Fundamentals
Capital Link’s President Nicolas Bornozis hosted an interview with Mr. Robert Bugbee, President & Director of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) on Monday, May 8, 2023.
United Maritime Corporation Interview On Delivering Growth And Shareholder Returns
​​​​Capital Link hosted an in-depth interview of United Maritime Corporation (the “Company” or United) (NASDAQ: USEA) Founder, Chairman and CEO Stamatis Tsantanis by Barry Parker on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
LPG Webinar: Deep Dive into the Current LPG Shipping Market with BW LPG, Dorian LPG and Navigator Holdings
Summary
Scorpio Tankers - Riding the Product Market Wave: Positive Sector Fundamentals to Drive the Market
Senior management of Scorpio Tankers Inc.
Is The Global Fleet Ready For The Upcoming Environmental Regulations? Fleet Renewal Strategy For Long Term Competitiveness
Summary Fundamentals in the dry bulk sector driven by the historically low orderbook creating tight supply and demand balance. Shipyard capacity currently booked with other vessel types – any dry bulk vessels ordered today will be delivered in 2025 and beyond.
Star Bulk Carriers Committed to a Capital Allocation Strategy that Supports its Dividend Policy
SUMMARY
Pyxis Tankers - Well Positioned to Capitalize from Improving Charter Rates
Summary 
Navigator Holdings Has A Strong Outlook On The LPG Market And Its Business Segments
SUMMARY

