I Think We Called 2023, What's With 2024?
As you know we were bearish in 2022 and turned bullish for
Fed Probably Has Ten Hard Cuts Coming, Not Two Hikes
OK, I have more bullish confirmation on inflation and markets. This is what consumers think mostly because this is what they are seeing, a slowdown in inflation.
Powell May Have Actually Soft Landed This Thing
I have a change. Usually The Fed Gets It Wrong I pointed out many times over the last few years how the Fed got it wrong. Most recently I pointed out to subscribers that when Powell floated raising by 50 at a Congressional testimony, banks fell like dominos.
Nvidia To Be Stock Market's AI Darling
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) reports May 24th. We're bulled up with technicals and fundamentals pointing to over a$350 stock price potential.
Calling Risk On Before Risk On: Bullish For SPY, QQQ, TLT & Pretty Much Everything
This is very bullish....
Tesla: Continue To See Further Downside Risk Ahead
Post deliveries we pointed out that we thought there was risk for earnings
Powell Said Today 'One More Hike.' Stock Market Doesn't Agree
Before we get to Powell, the following is our short and medium term market driver dashboard we show daily to subscribers. Most of our measures are pointing bullish and have been for some time. We turned from bear last year to bull at the end of last year and there appears to be more building confirmation of a nice up move to come and more specifically in the 2nd half.
0 Or 25 That Is (NOT) The Question. Cutie QT Slowing Matters. Bullish For Fed Wednesday, SPY QQQ
As Shakespeare Used To Say When Fed Following, 0 or 25bp That Is The Question But (no offense) I actually have to disagree with Shakespeare on this one because I don't think 0 or 25 really matters.
Fed Lost Kashkari's Game Of Chicken With Markets, Bullish
Uh. Can I say 'Uh' on something? Today's Wednesday, right? Last Monday ahead of Tuesday Powell was at a 25bp hike. But at Congress, Tuesday he was hinting to 50bp. This Monday he was back at 0bp and Tuesday back at 25bp and today, Wednesday again, back at 0bp.
Stock Market Today: Caution To The Wind. Bullish For SPY QQQ BTC GLD
Inflation Strong CPI core came in at .5 v last month .4. It's going the wrong way. When the print hit and we saw the market holding I said to subscribers that this is 'bad' news + good action = bullish.
SPY: Inflation News Bullish Ahead Of Powell's Fed Testimony Tuesday To Congress
Inflation had some good news on Friday.
Tesla Stock Risk Building After Analyst Day
As I write this so far Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has not unveiled a new model but they hinted at it. I think the stock's down on that currently.
Bitcoin Coiled Spring, Bullish To 40,000
We've been saying that Bitcoin is a macro commodity instrument on steroids. Commodities trade on momentum and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) even more so. There are a few oscillations that we focus on, short and medium term.
Some Short Term Risk: The Next Move For AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, GOOG, TSLA, META, NVDA
We wanted to share our nearer term thoughts on the major market movers. Technical risk has built near term on individual stocks. I'm pretty bullish fundamentally on the market but the core stock drivers shorter term are showing some risk technically.