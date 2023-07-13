Apple's Siri Goes Bilingual: Now Speak In A Mix Of English And Hindi

Apple AAPL has released the first set of public beta versions of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma, introducing new features such as full-page screenshots, bilingual Siri, and improved SMS sorting for dual-SIM users, TechCrunch reports.

Bilingual Siri: Apple has added support for bilingual queries to Siri, starting with select Indic languages. Users can now ask Siri queries in a mix of English and Hindi, Telugu, Punjabi, Kannada, or Marathi. This feature is particularly useful for users in India, where a mix of languages is commonly used in daily conversations.

Full-Page Screenshots and Dual-SIM Support: Apple is also introducing a full-page screenshot feature to iOS 17, a feature that Android phones have offered for years, according to TechCrunch. Additionally, dual-SIM users will benefit from per-SIM sorting of messages, separate ringtones for each SIM, and the ability to choose a SIM when calling back an unknown number.

Other Improvements: Other updates include transliteration support for Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, sign-in to Apple ID using a phone number, a new built-in Punjabi dictionary, an expanded call history section, and message filtering by known and unknown senders on iPad.

