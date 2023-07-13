Renowned Value Investor Muthukrishnan Shares 7 Steps To Growing Wealth

Renowned investor D. Muthukrishnan shared his seven-step guide to growing wealth on Twitter Thursday.

What Happened: Muthukrishnan, known for his disciplined and long-term approach to investing, outlined the following steps to wealth accumulation: start early, invest regularly, think long term, have patience, ignore volatility, ignore noise and stay the course.

Why It Matters: Muthukrishnan’s advice aligns with his previous statements on the importance of disciplined investing and long-term thinking. His emphasis on starting early and investing regularly echoes his past endorsement of Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) for long-term benefits.

His advice to “ignore volatility” and “ignore noise” reflects his belief in staying invested despite market fluctuations, as he previously reminded investors that equity returns are always non-linear.

By advising to “stay the course,” Muthukrishnan is encouraging investors to remain committed to their investment strategies, even when faced with short-term uncertainties.

