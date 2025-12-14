Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Slide: Analyst Warns $70,000 Could 'Come Into Play' For BTC Unless It Defends This Level

Leading cryptocurrencies fell on Sunday, while stock futures edged up, as investors brace for a barrage of key macroeconomic data this week.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:20 p.m. ET) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -2.02% $88,589.06 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)

-1.61% $3,073.08 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) -2.19% $1.98 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) -2.56% $130.07 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -2.70% $0.1352

‘Extreme Fear’ Returns

Bitcoin dipped below $88,000 late evening but partially recovered, reversing much of its gains from the prior week.

Ethereum also dipped below $3,100, while trading volume surged 64% in the last 24 hours. XRP and Dogecoin were both down more than 2%.

Ethereum’s market dominance edged up to 12.3%, while Bitcoin held steady at 58.5% of the total.

Cryptocurrency liquidations hit $270 million over the last 24 hours, according to Coinglass, with $234 million in bullish long positions wiped out.

Curiously, Bitcoin's open interest increased 3.88% over the last 24 hours. A drop in price, coming alongside a rise in Open Interest, typically indicates new short positions are being opened.

The market sentiment shifted back to "Extreme Fear," according to the Crypto Fear and Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

Cryptocurrency (Market Cap>$100 M) Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:20 p.m. ET) Midnight (NIGHT ) +38.92% $0.06861 Humanity Protocol (H) +10.23% $0.06759 Movement (MOVE ) +10.03% $0.04251

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.02 trillion, following a decrease of 1.80% in the last 24 hours.

Stock Futures Rise

Stock futures edged higher Sunday evening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures rose 116 points, or 0.24%, as of 7:41 p.m. EDT. Futures tied to the S&P 500 climbed 0.13%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures were unchanged at 25,470.50.

The Federal Reserve cut the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to 3.50–3.75% last week. Fed Chair Jerome Powell also downplayed the prospect of a rate hike in the near future.

A slew of macroeconomic data is set to release this week, including the November consumer price index on Thursday and the November nonfarm payrolls data on Tuesday.

Bitcoin Needs To Defend This Support Or…

Ali Martinez, a widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader, spotted a bearish flag pattern on Bitcoin's 4-hour chart, with $86,000 as key "line to defend."

"Lose it, and $70,000 comes into play," the analyst stated.

Michaël van de Poppe, another popular cryptocurrency commentator, expected Bitcoin's rebound on Monday following Sunday's dip.

"No guarantee, of course, however, I don’t think we’ll have a bearish week if this is just a sweep," Van De Poppe projected. "On the other hand, it needs to bounce fast to avoid a potential double bottom test at $80,000 with a slight support in between at $86,000."

