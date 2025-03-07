SpaceX's Starship Explosion During 8th Test Flight Brings FAA Scrutiny, Regulator Opens Mishap Investigation

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Thursday that it requires SpaceX to conduct a mishap investigation into the Starship explosion during its eighth test flight.

What Happened: A mishap investigation will determine the cause of the incident and identify rectifying measures to avoid a recurrence. The investigation will be led by SpaceX and overseen by the FAA.

Starships’ return to flight will be based on the agency determining that any system, process, or procedure related to the mishap does not affect public safety.

Starship’s eighth flight test lifted off from Starbase, Texas, at 5:30 p.m. CT on Thursday. The Super Heavy booster was successfully captured at Starbase by the launch tower’s arms, but the Starship spacecraft exploded in space, raining debris.

SpaceX said that “an energetic event in the aft portion of Starship” resulted in the loss of several engines, thereby leading to a loss of attitude control and ultimately loss of contact with the vehicle.

“Final contact with Starship came approximately 9 minutes and 30 seconds after liftoff,” it said.

Following the explosion of the spacecraft, SpaceX coordinated with the FAA, air traffic control, and other safety officials to implement contingency responses, it said, while adding that it would conduct a “thorough investigation.”

“Any surviving debris would have fallen within the pre-planned Debris Response Area. There are no toxic materials present in the debris and no significant impacts expected to occur to marine species or water quality,” the company said.

Why It Matters: The FAA said that it briefly slowed aircraft outside the area where debris was falling or stopped aircraft at their departure location owing to the incident. Normal operations have resumed since.

This marks Starship’s second failure this year. During the vehicle’s seventh flight test in January, the vehicle disintegrated in space owing to a propellant leak.

The Starship vehicle is part of big dreams. While NASA is looking forward to landing humans back on the surface of the Moon after a gap of over 50 years with the help of a custom version of Starship, Musk is dreaming of taking humans to the planet Mars aboard Starship. However, the vehicle is currently in the testing and development phase.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: SpaceX