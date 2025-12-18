Alan Dershowitz Tells Trump Constitution Isn't Clear On Third Term: 'Not Clear If It's Permissible'

President Donald Trump met with lawyer Alan Dershowitz to discuss a draft book exploring whether the Constitution could allow a third presidential term, sparking renewed debate over potential legal loopholes.

Dershowitz Presents Third-Term Book To Trump In Oval Office

During a Tuesday Oval Office meeting, Dershowitz, who previously defended Trump during his first impeachment, handed the president a draft of his upcoming book, Could President Trump Constitutionally Serve a Third Term?

"I said ‘it's not clear if a president can become a third term president and it's not clear if it's permissible,'" Dershowitz told The Wall Street Journal.

Trump reportedly found the discussion "interesting as an intellectual issue," but did not indicate any intention to run again.

Dershowitz said, "Do I think he's going to run for a third term? No, I don't think he will run for a third term."

Hypothetical Scenarios Spark Debate Among Experts And Donors

The book outlines scenarios in which Trump could theoretically return to office, including a situation where the Electoral College abstains from voting, leaving Congress to decide the outcome.

Another scenario suggested by legal scholars involves succession maneuvers after resignations, though experts widely dismiss these ideas as implausible.

Major Trump donor Miriam Adelson reacted enthusiastically to the concept, telling Dershowitz, "Is this real? Oh, my God, I hope this can happen."

She later encouraged Trump to "think about it" during a White House Hanukkah event.

Trump Outlines 2026 Priorities Amid Midterm Focus

On Wednesday, President Trump delivered a prime-time White House address, highlighting his priorities for 2026 as the country approached midterm elections.

The speech came amid declining support among young voters and streamed across major networks and online platforms.

In October, Trump did not rule out a third presidential run in 2028, saying he "would love to do it," despite the two-term limit set by the Constitution.

Legal experts widely dismissed the idea as impossible under the 22nd Amendment.

