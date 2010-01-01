Apple's 2023 Fall High-End Product Launch: A Boon for Suppliers

HONG KONG, Sept 28, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - On September 12th, Apple's annual fall launch event was held. Despite a 1.7% drop in stock price after the event, the company's stock price has still gone up nearly 40% since the beginning of 2023.As the most anticipated Pro lineup, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max received wide attention during the event.