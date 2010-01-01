ACN Newswire

Bank BTN recognized with Asian Experience Awards 2023 for Credit and Customer Service Transformation
SINGAPORE, Oct 6, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk ("Bank BTN"; IDX: BBTN) has received two awards from The Asian Business Review at the Asian Experience Awards 2023 ceremony held on Thursday, October 5, 2023, in Singapore.
The Sarawak Government commits to creating a tech and innovation-driven economy
The legacy of Sarawak's dedication to fostering innovation and technology will continue to reverberate on the international stageKUCHING, MALAYSIA, Oct 6, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - At the 27th World Congress on Innovation and Technology (WCIT) and the 6th Interna
ACROMETA&#39;s Life Science Incubator (LSI) Signs Agreement with Ho Bee Land subsidiary to operate Co-Working Laboratory
- Located at Elementum, One-North, in the heart of the biomedical industry hub- Project will triple the size of LSI's co-working laboratory space operations in Singapore - Able to serve customers requiring larger spaces for their R&D - Partnership with
Medi Lifestyle Limited Elevates Wound Care Innovations at Global Conference
Showcasing High-Purity Exosomes and Cutting-Edge Cell Products Live at D-Foot International, Apadlp & 5th Global Wound Conference 2023KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Medi Lifestyle Limited ("Medi Lifestyle" or the "Group"), a renowned
PRSA Members Celebrated for Their Career Dedication and Accomplishments
Individual Awards to be Presented at ICON 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee, Oct.
WARC expands global strategy and effectiveness awards with five new regional competitions
Gold regional award winners will compete globally for the coveted Grands PrixUniquely, the awards are judged using the global standard of marketing success: the WARC & LIONS Creative Effectiveness and B2B Effectiveness LaddersLONDON, Oct
Hong Kong Electronics and Lighting Fairs illuminate business opportunities
HONG KONG, Oct 4, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition), organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), and electronicAsia, organised by the HKTDC and MMI Asia Pte Ltd, will run concurrently from 13 to 16 October at the Hong Kong Convent
WCIT|IDECS 2023 to catalyse collective actions to build robust innovation and technology ecosystem
Sarawak also launches Digital Economy Blueprint 2030 as part of its vision to become a digital economy powerhouse in the regionKUCHING, MALAYSIA, Oct 4, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Sarawak Government today officially launched the 27th World Congress on Innovati
Erez Capital Announces Addition Arpit Garg as General Partner
BOSTON, Massachusetts, Oct 3, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Erez Capital, an emerging venture capital fund investing in disruptive technologies, is thrilled to announce the addition of Arpit Garg as a General Partner.Prior to joining Erez Capital, Arpit was a tech investment banke
JE Cleantech - Singapore-based Precision Cleaning Leader Sees Growth in Revenue and Net Income in H1 2023
- JE Cleantech released its H1 2023 interim results, seeing an approximately 22.5% increase in revenue and an approximately 89.8% increase in net income compared to H1 2022.- The Company has been strategically expanding its customer base this year, and attributes
WARC releases The Future of Strategy 2023, a worldwide survey-led report with insights from almost 1,000 marketing strategists
The strategy gap - strategists look for big leaps while clients become more risk-averseLONDON, Oct 3, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - As tough economic conditions continue to squeeze client budgets, levels of optimism are lower as client bravery wanes.
ULVAC-PHI Launches Sales of Latest TOF-SIMS Instrument &#39;PHI nanoTOF 3+&#39;
Effortless automated measurement and high-quality data regardless of operator's skillChigasaki, Japan, Oct 3, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - ULVAC-PHI, Inc.
Olympus Names Dr. John de Csepel as Chief Medical Officer
Driving the Medical and Scientific Affairs Division to provide the highest level of patient access and safetyTOKYO, Oct 3, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global MedTech company committed to making people's lives healthier, safer
Indonesia Investment Forum 2023 Offers UK Investment Opportunities in the Green Sector and in Indonesia&#39;s Digital Transformation
Aiming at fostering investment in the green sector, digital transformation, and sustainable trade and supply chains, the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in London, in collaboration with Representative Office of Bank Indonesia in London and the Indonesia Investment P
AIIB, PT PLN and PT SMI Collaborate to Support Energy Transition in Indonesia
Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Sept 29, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - PT PLN (Persero), Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (PT SMI) signed partnership documents formalizing their commitment to work together towards achieving Indonesia's greenhouse gas red
Apple&#39;s 2023 Fall High-End Product Launch: A Boon for Suppliers
HONG KONG, Sept 28, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - On September 12th, Apple's annual fall launch event was held. Despite a 1.7% drop in stock price after the event, the company's stock price has still gone up nearly 40% since the beginning of 2023.As the most anticipated Pro lineup, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max received wide attention during the event.
JCB launches a special offer program in Hokkaido for inbound tourist to Japan
TOKYO, Sept 28, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, announces the launch of "The heart of HOKKAIDO" program, which provides special offers on shopping and experiences at me
Fulfilling Indonesia&#39;s Housing Needs, Bank BTN Again Receives Asia Money&#39;s Best CSR Award
SINGAPORE, Sept 27, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - An Indonesian mortgage leading bank, PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk. (hereinafter called BTN), has once again been honored with the international award "Best Bank for CSR in Indonesia" by Asia Money.
Artroniq Announces EV Bike Launch with United Motors in Malaysia in Q4 of 2023
Dignitaries and Ministers to Witness Ground-breaking EV Launch Aimed at Transforming the ASEAN Mobility LandscapeKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Artroniq Berhad ("Artroniq"), a prominent figure in the ACE Market, proudly announces its upc
HKTDC Export Index 3Q23: Export sentiment softens in Q3
Optimism for ASEAN, Japan and Mainland China marketsHONG KONG, Sept 27, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The HKTDC Export Index fell 7.3 points to 40.5 in the third quarter of 2023, caused primarily by weak global demand, in line with weakness in exports across the re

