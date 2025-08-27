Eli Lilly
August 27, 2025 1:49 PM 1 min read

This Eli Lilly Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Scotiabank analyst Nicholas Yulico upgraded Prologis, Inc. PLD from Sector Underperform to Sector Perform and raised the price target from $100 to $114. Prologis shares closed at $111.35 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HSBC analyst Akshay Gupta upgraded the rating for Amer Sports, Inc. AS from Hold to Buy and boosted the price target from $38 to $50. Amer Sports shares closed at $40.71 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HSBC analyst Rajesh Kumar upgraded Eli Lilly and Company LLY from Reduce to Hold and raised the price target from $675 to $700. Eli Lilly shares closed at $736.03 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Geoff Meacham upgraded Vir Biotechnology, Inc. VIR from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $12 to $14. Vir Biotechnology shares closed at $4.44 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying LLY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AS Logo
ASAmer Sports Inc
$40.990.69%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
95.92
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
8.61
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
LLY Logo
LLYEli Lilly and Co
$738.240.30%
PLD Logo
PLDPrologis Inc
$112.450.99%
VIR Logo
VIRVir Biotechnology Inc
$5.1014.9%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved