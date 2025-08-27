This Eli Lilly Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Scotiabank analyst Nicholas Yulico upgraded Prologis, Inc . PLD from Sector Underperform to Sector Perform and raised the price target from $100 to $114. Prologis shares closed at $111.35 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

HSBC analyst Akshay Gupta upgraded the rating for Amer Sports, Inc . AS from Hold to Buy and boosted the price target from $38 to $50. Amer Sports shares closed at $40.71 on Tuesday.

HSBC analyst Rajesh Kumar upgraded Eli Lilly and Company LLY from Reduce to Hold and raised the price target from $675 to $700. Eli Lilly shares closed at $736.03 on Tuesday.

B of A Securities analyst Geoff Meacham upgraded Vir Biotechnology, Inc. VIR from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $12 to $14. Vir Biotechnology shares closed at $4.44 on Tuesday.

