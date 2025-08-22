This Ulta Beauty Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Jefferies analyst Anne Ling upgraded MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $18.5 to $26.2. MINISO Group shares closed at $22.17 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih upgraded the rating for Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $518 to $589. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $520.18 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Loop Capital analyst Chris Dankert upgraded ESAB Corporation ESAB from Hold to Buy and increased the price target from $130 to $140. ESAB shares closed at $111.93 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin upgraded Dayforce Inc DAY from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $50 to $70. Dayforce shares closed at $69.00 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

