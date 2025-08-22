Ulta Beauty
This Ulta Beauty Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Jefferies analyst Anne Ling upgraded MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $18.5 to $26.2. MINISO Group shares closed at $22.17 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih upgraded the rating for Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $518 to $589. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $520.18 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Loop Capital analyst Chris Dankert upgraded ESAB Corporation ESAB from Hold to Buy and increased the price target from $130 to $140. ESAB shares closed at $111.93 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin upgraded Dayforce Inc DAY from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $50 to $70. Dayforce shares closed at $69.00 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

