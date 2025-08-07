August 7, 2025 8:13 AM 2 min read

This HubSpot Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell upgraded Emerson Electric Co. EMR from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $125 to $127. Emerson Electric shares closed at $133.93 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann upgraded the rating for Parsons Corporation PSN from Neutral to Outperform and boosted the price target from $78 to $92. Parsons shares closed at $75.92 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke upgraded Klaviyo, Inc. KVYO from Neutral to Buy and lifted the price target from $40 to $50. Klaviyo shares closed at $35.31 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Tal Liani upgraded the rating for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM from Underperform to Buy and raised the price target from $4 to $20. CommScope shares closed at $14.44 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin upgraded HubSpot, Inc. HUBS from Neutral to Overweight and boosted the price target from $645 to $675. HubSpot shares closed at $492.62 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying HUBS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
COMM Logo
COMMCommScope Holding Co Inc
$14.913.25%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
99.25
Growth
72.09
Quality
N/A
Value
33.61
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
EMR Logo
EMREmerson Electric Co
$134.990.79%
HUBS Logo
HUBSHubSpot Inc
$525.006.57%
KVYO Logo
KVYOKlaviyo Inc
$36.052.10%
PSN Logo
PSNParsons Corp
$76.240.42%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved