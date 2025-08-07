This HubSpot Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell upgraded Emerson Electric Co . EMR from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $125 to $127. Emerson Electric shares closed at $133.93 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann upgraded the rating for Parsons Corporation PSN from Neutral to Outperform and boosted the price target from $78 to $92. Parsons shares closed at $75.92 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke upgraded Klaviyo, Inc . KVYO from Neutral to Buy and lifted the price target from $40 to $50. Klaviyo shares closed at $35.31 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

B of A Securities analyst Tal Liani upgraded the rating for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM from Underperform to Buy and raised the price target from $4 to $20. CommScope shares closed at $14.44 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin upgraded HubSpot, Inc. HUBS from Neutral to Overweight and boosted the price target from $645 to $675. HubSpot shares closed at $492.62 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying HUBS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

