Delta Air Lines Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2025.

Analysts expect the Atlanta, Georgia-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share, up from $1.29 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Delta Air's quarterly revenue is $15.69 billion, up from $15.56 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 5, Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) announced Delta Air Lines as the Official Airline of Sphere.

Delta Air Lines shares fell 0.8% to close at $71.65 on Wednesday.

TD Cowen analyst Tom Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $77 to $82 on Jan. 7, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Catherine O'Brien maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $68 to $77 on Jan. 6, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 51%.

B of A Securities analyst Andrew Didora maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $74 to $80 on Jan. 6, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 54%.

Wells Fargo analyst Christian Wetherbee initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $87 on Dec. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Citigroup analyst John Godyn initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $77 on Dec. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Photo via Shutterstock