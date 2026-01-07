Freeport-McMoRan Inc. logo on tablet screen
January 7, 2026 8:27 AM 2 min read

Top 2 Materials Stocks That May Implode In January

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
As of Jan. 7, 2026, two stocks in the materials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

  • On Dec. 23, Itau BBA analyst Daniel Sasson downgraded Southern Copper from Market Perform to Underperform and announced a $126 price target. The company's stock gained around 14% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $161.59.
  • RSI Value: 71.4                                
  • SCCO Price Action: Shares of Southern Copper gained 3.7% to close at $160.08 on Tuesday.
  • Edge Stock Ratings: 92.69 Momentum score with Value at 22.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

  • On Dec. 23, Wells Fargo analyst Timna Tanners maintained Freeport-McMoRan with an Overweight and raised the price target from $47 to $55. The company's stock gained around 25% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $57.12.
  • RSI Value: 75.3
  • FCX Price Action: Shares of Freeport-McMoRan rose 3.2% to close at $56.15 on Tuesday.

