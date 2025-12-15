Jabil Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will release earnings results for its first quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

Analysts expect the Saint Petersburg, Florida-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share, up from $2.00 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Jabil's quarterly revenue is $8.07 billion. Last year, it reported $6.99 billion in revenue, according to Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 4, Jabil agreed to acquire Hanley Energy Group.

Shares of Jabil fell 5.1% to close at $222.37 on Friday.

B of A Securities analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $255 to $262 on Dec. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $267 to $223 on Sept. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $214 to $256 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Stifel analyst Ruben Roy reinstated a Buy rating with a price target of $245 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 88%.

Raymond James analyst Melissa Fairbanks maintained a Strong Buy rating and increased the price target from $170 to $230 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%

