These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Victoria's Secret After Q3 Results

Victoria's Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO) reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates on Friday.

Victoria’s Secret reported quarterly losses of 27 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 59 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.472 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.410 billion.

Victoria’s Secret raised its FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance from $1.80-$2.20 to $2.40-$2.65 and increased its FY2025 sales guidance from $6.330 billion-$6.410 billion to $6.450 billion-$6.480 billion.

Hillary Super, VS&Co Chief Executive Officer, said, “We delivered a standout third quarter, with outperformance on net sales and earnings per share, exceeding the high-end of our guidance. Net sales increased 9% over last year, driven by strength across Victoria’s Secret, PINK and Beauty, and supported by momentum across channels and geographies. These outstanding results reflect disciplined execution of our Path to Potential strategy. Building on the third quarter’s outperformance as well as the solid start to our fourth quarter, we are raising our full year outlook and are well positioned for a successful holiday season and finish to our fiscal 2025.”

Victoria’s Secret shares gained 2.4% to trade at $50.22 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Victoria’s Secret following earnings announcement.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained Victoria’s Secret with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $45 to $50.

UBS analyst Mauricio Serna maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $46 to $60.

Goldman Sachs analyst Brooke Roach maintained Victoria’s Secret with a Neutral and raised the price target from $32 to $47.

Photo via Shutterstock