Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Ooma Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will release earnings results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Monday, Dec. 8.

Analysts expect the Sunnyvale, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 22 cents per share, up from 17 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Ooma's quarterly revenue is $71.42 million, compared to $65.13 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 24, Ooma agreed to acquire Phone.Com for $23.2 million in cash.

Shares of Ooma rose 4% to close at $11.74 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Lake Street analyst Eric Martinuzzi maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $17 to $18 on Nov. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 50%.

JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens maintained a Market Perform rating on Aug. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Benchmark analyst Matthew Harrigan maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $20 on Aug. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 58%.

Northland Capital Markets analyst Michael Latimore maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $16 to $18 on Dec. 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Considering buying OOMA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock