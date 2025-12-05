Phreesia Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will release earnings results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Monday, Dec. 8.

Analysts expect the Wilmington, Delaware-based company to report quarterly earnings at 24 cents per share, up from 4 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Phreesia's quarterly revenue is $120.03 million, compared to $106.8 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 4, Phreesia posted mixed results for the second quarter.

Phreesia shares rose 0.8% to close at $20.55 on Thursday.

JMP Securities analyst Silvan Tuerkcan maintained a Market Outperform rating and raised the price target from $30 to $34 on Sept. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $29 to $35 on Sept. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 56%.

Mizuho analyst Steven Valiquette initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $36 on Aug. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 56%.

Keybanc analyst Aleksey Yefremov maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $28 to $35 on July 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 57%.

DA Davidson analyst Robert Simmons maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $36 to $34 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 52%.

