Jim Cramer: Joby Is 'Losing Too Much Money'

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) is a “very interesting spec.”

Piper Sandler analyst David Amsellem, on Nov. 7, maintained Aquestive Therapeutics with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $5 to $8.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) is such a “great” stock, Cramer said. “You want to stay in that cable play.”

Supporting his view, Amphenol reported better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 22. Quarterly sales increased by 53% year-on-year to $6.19 billion, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Adjusted EPS of 93 cents beat the analyst consensus estimate of 80 cents.

Cramer said Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is “losing too much money.”

Joby Aviation released a mixed third-quarter earnings report on Nov. 5. The company reported quarterly losses of 48 cents per share, which missed the Street estimate for losses of 19 cents.

Amphenol shares fell 0.3% to settle at $143.47 on Tuesday.

Aquestive Therapeutics shares gained 2% to close at $5.69.

Joby Aviation shares rose 3.7% to settle at $16.35 on Tuesday.

