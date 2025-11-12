These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Amdocs Following Q4 Results

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) reported better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.83 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.82 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.150 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.146 billion.

Amdocs said it sees first-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.73-$1.79 versus market estimates of $1.87. The company sees first-quarter sales of $1.135 billion-$1.175 billion, versus market expectations of $1.153 billion.

“Fiscal 2025 was another important year as we delivered financial results consistent with our expectations while serving our global telecommunications customers with cutting-edge cloud, digital and AI-driven solutions designed to meet their strategic imperatives. Cloud-related activities delivered double-digit growth, reaching over 30% of total revenue, and we achieved significantly better profitability while maintaining our commitment to R&D. The year finished with very strong sales momentum,” said Shuky Sheffer, president and chief executive officer of Amdocs Management Limited.

Amdocs shares fell 7.5% to trade at $77.64 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Amdocs following earnings announcement.

B of A Securities analyst Tal Liani maintained Amdocs with a Buy and lowered the price target from $100 to $97.

Stifel analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum maintained the stock with a Buy and cut the price target from $100 to $97.

Photo via Shutterstock