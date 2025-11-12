Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp On Holding Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) will release earnings results for the third quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

Analysts expect the Zurich, Switzerland-based company to report quarterly earnings at 27 cents per share. That's up from 16 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for On Holding's quarterly revenue is $763.84 million, compared to $635.8 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 12, On Holding reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results.

Shares of On Holding gained 0.6% to close at $35.18 on Tuesday.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Binetti maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $68 to $50 on Nov. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Raymond James analyst Rick Patel maintained an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $66 to $55 on Oct. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

TD Cowen analyst John Kernan maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $63 to $55 on Oct. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $75 to $79 on Aug. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $62 to $65 on Aug. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%

