Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Barrick Mining Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B) will release earnings results for the third quarter before the opening bell on Monday, Nov. 10.

Analysts expect the Toronto, Canada-based company to report quarterly earnings at 61 cents per share. That's up from 30 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Barrick Mining's quarterly revenue is $4.36 billion, compared to $3.37 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Friday, Barrick Mining announced that it has completed the divestiture of the Alturas Project in Chile to Boroo Pte. Ltd (Singapore) for an up-front cash payment of $50 million.

Shares of Barrick Mining rose 1.7% to close at $33.09 on Friday.

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $38 to $40 on Oct. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Scotiabank analyst Tanya Jakusconek upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform and increased the price target from $27.5 to $43 on Oct. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

UBS analyst Myles Walton maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $35 to $39 on Oct. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

CIBC analyst Anita Soni maintained an Outperformer rating and increased the price target from $38 to $50 on Oct. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Raymond James analyst Brian MacArthur maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $32 to $36 on Sept. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%

Photo via Shutterstock