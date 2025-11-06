Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Datadog Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) will release earnings results for the third quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, Nov. 6.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 46 cents per share, compared to 46 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Datadog's quarterly revenue is $852.27 million, compared to $690.02 million a year earlier, according to Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 7, Datadog raised its FY25 guidance.

Shares of Datadog fell 1.6% to close at $154.98 on Wednesday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $170 on Oct. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

BTIG analyst Gray Powell maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $169 to $184 on Oct. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $165 to $195 on Oct. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

UBS analyst Karl Keirstead maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $165 to $189 on Oct. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Bernstein analyst Peter Weed maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $147 to $170 on Oct. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%

Considering buying DDOG stock? Here’s what analysts think:

