Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Palantir Technologies Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, Nov. 3.

Analysts expect the Denver, Colorado-based company to report quarterly earnings at 17 cents per share, up from 10 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies' quarterly revenue is $1.09 billion, compared to $725.52 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 28, Palantir announced a partnership with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Shares of Palantir Technologies rose 3% to close at $200.47 on Friday.

Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $177 to $190 on Oct. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

B of A Securities analyst Mariana Perez Mora maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $180 to $215 on Sept. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

HSBC analyst Stephen Bersey maintained a Hold rating and increased the price target from $111 to $181 on Aug. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Gabriela Borges maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $90 to $141 on Aug. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $115 to $170 on Aug. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%

