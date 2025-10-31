Exxon Mobil Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Oct. 31.

Analysts expect the Spring, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share, down from $1.92 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Exxon Mobil's quarterly revenue is $87.71 billion, compared to $90.02 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The stock benefited recently from a sector-wide rally after U.S. sanctions against Russian oil producers helped push crude prices higher, which directly boosts Exxon’s profitability.

Shares of Exxon Mobil fell 1.5% to close at $114.69 on Thursday.

Wells Fargo analyst Sam Margolin initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $156 on Oct. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Melius Research analyst James West initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating and a price target of $111 on Aug. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Piper Sandler analyst Ryan Todd maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $134 to $145 on Aug. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta reiterated a Neutral rating with a price target of $117 on Aug. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $134 to $135 on Aug. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%

Photo via Shutterstock