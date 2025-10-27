This Robinhood Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Baird analyst Shrenik Kothari initiated coverage on CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $215. CommVault shares closed at $169.92 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Robert Cox initiated coverage on Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:NP) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $30. Neptune Insurance shares closed at $26.37 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho analyst Vikram Malhotra initiated coverage on Fermi Inc (NASDAQ:FRMI) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $27. Fermi shares closed at $23.54 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- CICC initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $155. Robinhood closed at $139.79 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities analyst Joseph Civello initiated coverage on Amer Sports Inc (NYSE:AS) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $42. Amer Sports shares closed at $31.76 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying HOOD stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.