Neenah (NYSE:NP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Neenah
Neenah Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Neenah (NYSE: NP) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on July 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $64.00 expecting NP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 67.63% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Neenah (NYSE: NP) was provided by Sidoti & Co., and Neenah upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Neenah, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Neenah was filed on July 6, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 6, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Neenah (NP) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $64.00. The current price Neenah (NP) is trading at is $38.18, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.