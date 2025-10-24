Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp HCA Healthcare Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Oct. 24.

Analysts expect the Nashville, Tennessee-based company to report quarterly earnings at $5.73 per share, up from $4.90 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare's quarterly revenue is $18.56 billion, compared to $17.49 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 25, HCA Healthcare posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter.

Shares of HCA Healthcare fell 0.2% to close at $440.16 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Mizuho analyst Ann Hynes maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $425 to $475 on Oct. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

UBS analyst Andrew Mok maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $438 to $495 on Oct. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Scott Fidel assumed a Buy rating with a price target of $470 on Oct. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Keybanc analyst Matthew Gilmore maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $370 to $465 on Oct. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Barclays analyst Andrew Mok maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $390 to $445 on Sept. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%

Considering buying HCA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock