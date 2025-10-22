Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Lam Research Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

Analysts expect the Fremont, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share, up from 86 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Lam Research's quarterly revenue is $5.23 billion, compared to $4.17 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 16, Lam Research and JSR Corp. (OTC:JSCPY) announced a non-exclusive cross-licensing and collaboration agreement to accelerate next-generation semiconductor manufacturing.

Shares of Lam Research rose 0.7% to close at $145.04 on Tuesday.

Barclays analyst Tom O'Malley maintained an Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $83 to $142 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $130 to $162 on Oct. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Stifel analyst Brian Chin maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $115 to $135 on Oct. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $115 to $160 on Oct. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

B. Riley Securities analyst Craig Ellis maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $130 to $160 on Sept. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%

