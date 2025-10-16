Interactive Brokers Likely To Report Higher Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, Oct. 16.

Analysts expect the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company to report quarterly earnings at 54 cents per share, up from 44 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers’ quarterly revenue is $1.52 billion, compared to $1.33 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 15, Interactive Brokers announced the launch of Ask IBKR, an AI-powered tool that delivers instant portfolio insights through natural language queries.

Interactive Brokers shares rose 0.6% to close at $69.77 on Wednesday.

Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $73 to $81 on Oct. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

BMO Capital analyst Brennan Hawken initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $82 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Piper Sandler analyst Patrick Moley maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $65 to $68 on July 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 87%.

Citigroup analyst Christopher Allen maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $53.75 to $60 on July 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Goldman Sachs analyst James Yaro maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $212 to $240 on May 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

