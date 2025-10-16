Bank of America logo on building
October 16, 2025 9:27 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Raise Their Forecasts On Bank of America After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2025 financial results on Wednesday.

The bank reported a net income of $8.5 billion (up from $6.9 billion a year ago) and EPS of $1.06, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $0.94.

Revenue, net of interest expense, increased 11% year-over-year (Y/Y) to $28.24 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $27.50 billion.

In the fourth quarter, Bank of America expects a net interest income of $15.6 billion to $15.7 billion, up roughly 8% Y/Y.

Bank of America shares closed at $52.28 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Bank of America following earnings announcement.

  • Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained Bank of America with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $54 to $59.
  • Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $58 to $62.

Considering buying BAC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

