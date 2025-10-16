These Analysts Raise Their Forecasts On Bank of America After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Earnings

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2025 financial results on Wednesday.

The bank reported a net income of $8.5 billion (up from $6.9 billion a year ago) and EPS of $1.06, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $0.94.

Revenue, net of interest expense, increased 11% year-over-year (Y/Y) to $28.24 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $27.50 billion.

In the fourth quarter, Bank of America expects a net interest income of $15.6 billion to $15.7 billion, up roughly 8% Y/Y.

Bank of America shares closed at $52.28 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Bank of America following earnings announcement.

Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained Bank of America with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $54 to $59.

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $58 to $62.

