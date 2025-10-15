Charles Schwab Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Oct. 16.

Analysts expect the Westlake, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share, up from 77 cents per share in the year-ago period. Charles Schwab projects quarterly revenue of $6.02 billion, compared to $4.85 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 18, the company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.07. Quarterly sales of $5.851 billion (+25% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $5.651 billion.

Charles Schwab shares fell 0.1% to close at $93.39 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

BMO Capital analyst Brennan Hawken initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $110 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

B of A Securities analyst Craig Siegenthaler maintained an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $84 to $86 on Oct. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $131 to $130 on Oct. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $114 to $113 on Sept. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Truist Securities analyst David Smith maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $107 to $112 on Aug. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Considering buying SCHW stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock