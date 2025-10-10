These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Delta Air Lines After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) posted better-than-expected adjusted EPS and revenue for the third quarter.

The airline posted operating revenue of $16.7 billion, marking a 6% year-over-year increase. GAAP EPS came in at $2.17, a 10% rise from the previous year, while adjusted EPS was $1.71, surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.52.

Delta expects total revenue growth of 2% to 4% for the December quarter, with adjusted EPS projected between $1.60 and $1.90. The airline anticipates an operating margin between 10.5% and 12%.

For the full year, Delta has narrowed its adjusted EPS guidance to $6.00, near the upper end of its previous forecast of $5.25–$6.25, aligning with analysts' expectations of $5.76.

Delta shares fell 0.1% to $59.53 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Delta following earnings announcement.

Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg maintained Delta Air Lines with a Buy and raised the price target from $63 to $72.

Bernstein analyst David Vernon maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $71 to $74.

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Stathoulopoulos maintained Delta Air Lines with a Positive and raised the price target from $68 to $70.

UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz maintained Delta Air Lines with a Buy and raised the price target from $72 to $75.

Considering buying DAL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock