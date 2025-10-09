Wells Fargo Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share, up from $1.42 per share in the year-ago period. Wells Fargo projects quarterly revenue of $21.11 billion, compared to $20.37 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 26, Wells Fargo filed for mixed shelf of up to $110 million.

Wells Fargo shares fell 1.7% to close at $79.73 on Wednesday.

UBS analyst Erika Najarian maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $95 to $93 on Oct. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst John Pancari maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $94 to $98 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Truist Securities analyst John McDonald maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $86 to $88 on Sept. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $85 to $90 on Sept. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $92 to $91 on July 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

