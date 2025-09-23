Accenture Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Accenture plc ACN will release earnings results for the fourth quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, Sept. 25.

Analysts expect the Dublin, Ireland-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.96 per share, up from $2.66 per share in the year-ago period. Accenture projects to report quarterly revenue of $17.35 billion, compared to $16.41 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Accenture said it plans to buy French advisory firm Orlade Group to strengthen its management of large capital projects. Orlade’s subsidiaries Op2 and pmO specialize in project planning and execution for industries such as nuclear energy, transportation, defense, and space.

Accenture shares rose 0.1% to close at $239.99 on Monday.

Stifel analyst David Grossman maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $355 to $315 on Sept. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Baird analyst David Koning maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $372 to $350 on Sept. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $325 to $271 on Sept. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

JP Morgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $334 to $302 on Aug. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane reinstated a Hold rating and a price target of $290 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

