Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Alibaba Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA will release earnings results for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Aug. 29.

Analysts expect the Hong Kong-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share, down from $2.26 per share in the year-ago period. Alibaba projects to report quarterly revenue at $34.26 billion, compared to $33.47 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company missed analyst estimates for revenue in the fourth quarter, but has beaten estimates in seven of the last 10 quarters overall.

Alibaba shares fell 2.2% to close at $119.57 on Thursday.

Barclays analyst Jiong Shao maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $180 to $145 on July 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

B of A Securities analyst Eddie Leung maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $145 to $135 on July 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Mizuho analyst James Lee maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $170 to $160 on May 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Baird analyst Colin Sebastian maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $147 to $142 on May 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $190 to $176 on May 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%

