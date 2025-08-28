Top 2 Tech & Telecom Stocks You May Want To Dump In August

As of Aug. 28, 2025, two stocks in the communication services sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Lumen Technologies Inc LUMN

On Aug. 27, Lumen Technologies announced it and Pac-12 Enterprises will launch a tech-driven remote production model for football season using network-as-a-service. The company's stock jumped around 21% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $10.33.

RSI Value: 77.7

77.7 LUMN Price Action: Shares of Lumen Technologies rose 12.4% to close at $5.27 on Wednesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 35.29 Momentum score with Value at 37.24.

Imax Corp IMAX

On July 24, IMAX reported mixed results for the second quarter. "IMAX delivered outstanding financial results in the Second Quarter as the key drivers of our business worked in concert, with strong network growth worldwide, record box office in North America, and impressive market share gains driven by more releases filmed with our technology than ever," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "Our results are driven in part by strong network growth, with 57 IMAX locations opened worldwide and system sales pacing well ahead of 2024 through the first six months of the year. The strength of our system installations this early in the year is a strong indicator of our momentum, as our exhibition partners worldwide are clearly looking to capitalize on our surging share of the global box office." The company's stock gained around 13% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $29.66.

RSI Value: 75.9

75.9 IMAX Price Action: Shares of IMAX gained 4.4% to close at $28.96 on Wednesday.

