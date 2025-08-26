Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp nCino Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

nCino, Inc. NCNO will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

Analysts expect the Wilmington, North Carolina-based company to report quarterly earnings at 14 cents per share, versus 14 cents per share in the year-ago period. nCino projects to report quarterly revenue of $143.17 million, compared to $132.4 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 28, Ncino posted better-than-expected first-quarter sales.

nCino shares fell 2.4% to close at $28.37 on Monday.

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette reiterated an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $29 to $33 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Baird analyst Joe Vruwink upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and increased the price target from $30 to $38 on July 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $25 to $28 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $24 to $31 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $33 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%

