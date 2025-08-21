Workday Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Workday, Inc. WDAY will release financial results for the second quarter after the closing bell on Thursday, Aug. 21.

Analysts expect the Pleasanton, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share, up from $1.75 per share in the year-ago period. Workday projects to report quarterly revenue at $2.34 billion, compared to $2.08 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 14, Workday, announced it has acquired Flowise.

Workday shares fell 1% to close at $227.49 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

B of A Securities analyst Brad Sills maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $295 to $278 on Aug. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $321 to $298 on Aug. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

UBS analyst Karl Keirstead maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $285 to $250 on Aug. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and cut the price target from $255 to $235 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Loop Capital analyst Yun Kim maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $285 to $250 on May 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Considering buying WDAY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock