Zoom Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Zoom Communications Inc. ZM will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, Aug. 21.

Analysts expect the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share, down from $1.39 per share in the year-ago period. Zoom projects to report quarterly revenue of $1.2 billion, compared to the $1.16 billion it generated last year during the same quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 21, Zoom reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and issued upbeat guidance.

Zoom shares slipped 0.1% to close at $72.16 on Wednesday.

Keybanc analyst Jackson Ader initiated coverage on the stock with an Underweight rating and a price target of $73 on June 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

B of A Securities analyst Nikolay Beliov maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $79 to $84 on May 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens reiterated a Market Perform rating on May 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Thomas Blakey reiterated a Neutral rating with a price target of $87 on May 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

JP Morgan analyst Mark Murphy maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $80 to $85 on May 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%

