These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Keysight Technologies After Q3 Earnings

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results on Tuesday.

Keysight reported quarterly earnings of $1.72 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.67 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.352 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.318 billion.

The company expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in the range of $1.370 billion to $1.390 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per share for the fourth-quarter are projected to be between $1.79 and $1.85.

“Keysight delivered strong results this quarter, exceeding the high end of our guidance for both revenue and earnings per share. We are executing our strategy and capitalizing on the opportunities in our end markets,” said Satish Dhanasekaran, Keysight’s President and CEO. “We are raising our outlook for the full year once again and continue to see solid demand and strong customer engagements.”

Keysight Technologies shares fell 3.8% to trade at $157.20 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Keysight Technologies following earnings announcement.

B of A Securities analyst David Ridley-Lane maintained Keysight with a Neutral and raised the price target from $175 to $179.

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $200 to $195.

