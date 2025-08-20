Nordson Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Nordson Corporation NDSN will release financial results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

Analysts expect the Westlake, Ohio-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share, up from $2.41 per share in the year-ago period. Nordson projects to report quarterly revenue at $723.57 million, compared to $661.60 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 28, Nordson posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter.

Nordson shares gained 1.6% to close at $217.50 on Tuesday.

Keybanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $230 to $250 on July 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn upgraded the stock from Perform to Outperform with a price target of $260 on May 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Baird analyst Michael Halloran maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $241 to $245 on May 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Loop Capital analyst Chris Dankert upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and increased the price target from $255 to $280 on Jan. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Seaport Global analyst Walt Liptak upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $250 on Dec. 17, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

